Hiding out in an old cemetery, a disused prison or in the hills in Ceuta, hundreds of children are trying to avoid being sent back from Spain to their old lives in Morocco.

They are the last of the children who flooded through the razor wire security fence or swam round into Spain’s North African enclave from Morocco two weeks ago.

Morocco stands accused of letting about 8,000 would-be migrants into Spain because of a diplomatic dispute which comes to a head on Tuesday when a Western Saharan independence leader is due to give evidence via video link to a Spanish court.