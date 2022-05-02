Spanish prime minister’s phone hit by Pegasus spyware, government says
Pedro Sanchez’s phone experienced two security breaches in May last year, government minister says
The powerful “Pegasus” spyware has been detected on the Spanish prime minister’s phone, the country’s government has said.
Pedro Sanchez’s mobile phone was infected twice in May last year, the government minister for the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said.
He said Spain’s defence minister had also been affected by the spyware, which is used to snoop on communications and extract data from devices.
