A place in the sun no more? Britons buying less property in Spain and Brexit is being blamed
The sun may be setting on the number of Britons looking to retire to the Costas, and for the first time Germans are snapping up more properties, reports Graham Keeley in Madrid
Empty shelves, fuel shortages and a lack of seasonal workers are all things that have been blamed on Brexit.
Now there seems to be another item to add to the list – Germans have overtaken Britons for snapping up property on the Spanish Costas.
For the first time, it has been recorded that Germans bought more properties in Spain than Britons, whose fondness for buying a place under the sun has turned some resorts into virtual colonies.
