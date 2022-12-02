Jump to content

US embassy and Spanish PM targeted in flood of Madrid letter bombs

Public buildings on high alert as second consulate targeted in Madrid

Liam James
Thursday 01 December 2022 17:59
Spanish police detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the US Embassy in Madrid, hours after authorities revealed that prime minister Pedro Sanchez received the first in a series of letter bombs sent to sensitive sites around the country, some of them related to Ukraine.

Embassy staff said they were “grateful to Spanish law enforcement” for their help, as police cordoned off a wide area around the embassy in the Spanish capital’s centre.

Barely 24 hours earlier, Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was targeted with an explosive package which injured a security guard when opened.

