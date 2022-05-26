The camera never lies: Spanish concentration camp inmate whose photos helped convict Nazis

Francesc Boix defied orders to destroy thousands of photos and instead smuggled them out of Mauthausen camp, reports Graham Keeley in Barcelona

Thursday 26 May 2022 15:34
(History Museum of Catalonia/Mauthausen-Francesc Boix Campo Friendly Fund (courtesy of the Boix family))

A Spanish photographer who helped smuggle negatives showing the true atrocities of a Nazi concentration camp has been honoured in his own country.

Francesc Boix bravely ignored the orders of SS guards at Mauthausen camp, in Austria, to destroy thousands of incriminating photographs and instead kept the negatives, so he could reveal the depravity of the Hitler regime to the wider world.

Working with other inmates, he risked his life to get them smuggled out of the SS work camp where they were passed to the conquering Allied armies at the end of the Second World War.

