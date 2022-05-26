A Spanish photographer who helped smuggle negatives showing the true atrocities of a Nazi concentration camp has been honoured in his own country.

Francesc Boix bravely ignored the orders of SS guards at Mauthausen camp, in Austria, to destroy thousands of incriminating photographs and instead kept the negatives, so he could reveal the depravity of the Hitler regime to the wider world.

Working with other inmates, he risked his life to get them smuggled out of the SS work camp where they were passed to the conquering Allied armies at the end of the Second World War.