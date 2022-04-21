Scientists discover why glowing spider fossils are exquisitely preserved

Scientists have revealed why a collection of glowing spider fossils in France are so exquisitely preserved.

As a lockdown project, a group of American researchers examined a geologic formation near Aix-en-Provence that is particularly known among geologists for its fossils from the Oligocene Period, 23-34 million years ago.

Arthropods, animals with exoskeletons – external skeletons – such as spiders, are rarely fossilised, so their abundance at Aix-en-Provence is described as remarkable.