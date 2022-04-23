‘We cannot carry on as usual’: Sri Lanka’s economic crisis forces artists to quit

Sri Lankan rapper Sahan Isuranga, widely known as DrBSKing, has not been able to run his studio in the past two months and as a result his earnings have been hit.

The rapper is among hundreds from Sri Lanka’s vibrant community of creative artsists driven to despair as the country remains mired in deep economic and political crisis.

Protests have rocked Colombo and other parts of the island nation of 22 million people, following prolonged power cuts and fuel and medicines shortages triggered by a foreign exchange reserve crisis that has halted import of essential items.