‘We cannot carry on as usual’: Sri Lanka’s economic crisis forces artists to quit

Members of Sri Lanka’s creative community tell Peony Hirwani that their priorities have shifted from making art to making sure they can buy basics

Saturday 23 April 2022 11:31
Comments
<p>A policeman stands guard in front of a banner during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president’s office in Colombo earlier this month</p>

A policeman stands guard in front of a banner during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president’s office in Colombo earlier this month

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lankan rapper Sahan Isuranga, widely known as DrBSKing, has not been able to run his studio in the past two months and as a result his earnings have been hit.

The rapper is among hundreds from Sri Lanka’s vibrant community of creative artsists driven to despair as the country remains mired in deep economic and political crisis.

Protests have rocked Colombo and other parts of the island nation of 22 million people, following prolonged power cuts and fuel and medicines shortages triggered by a foreign exchange reserve crisis that has halted import of essential items.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in