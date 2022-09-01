IMF reaches $2.9bn bailout deal ‘to stabilise Sri Lanka economy’
Sri Lanka has been reeling under its worst financial crisis since independence
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday announced it has reached an agreement with cash-strapped Sri Lanka for a $2.9bn bailout package.
The debt-ridden island nation had sought up to $3bn from the Washington-based lender in an effort to revive its economy from the worst financial crisis faced by the country since its independence in 1948, one which led to the toppling of the president and months of street protests.
The IMF and Sri Lankan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support the country’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement, the lender said in a statement.
