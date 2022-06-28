Sri Lanka suspends all sales of fuel for non-essential vehicles amid economic crisis

For next two weeks, only buses, trains, ambulances, and vehicles used to transport food will be allowed to fill up tanks

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 28 June 2022 17:47
Comments
Sri Lanka is suspending the sale of fuel for non-essential vehicles for a few weeks as it deals with the worst economic crisis to hit the country since independence in 1948.

For the next two weeks, only buses, trains, ambulances, and vehicles used to transport food will be allowed to fill up their tanks.

Sri Lanka has asked all citizens to work from home and schools in urban areas have also been shut down – all in an attempt to conserve fuel and energy.

