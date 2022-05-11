Several Sri Lankan cricketing legends have come together to criticise the Mahinda Rajapaksa government as the toll of political violence rose to eight amid a crippling economic crisis that has plagued the country for months.

Thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets demanding the resignations of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down as prime minister this week, over a debt crisis that has led to a shortage of fuel, food and other essentials.

Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy after suspending payment of $7bn of foreign loans it was due to pay this year out of a $25bn due by 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at $51bn.