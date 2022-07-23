International human rights groups have urged Sri Lanka’s new president to direct security forces to cease the use of force against demonstrators after police cleared their main camp.

Thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months demanding the resignation of the head of the government over an economic crisis that has left the nation’s 22 million people short of fuel and food.

Armed troops raided a protest camp in front of the president’s office and attacked demonstrators with batons in the early hours of Friday, just a day after Ranil Wickremesinghewas sworn to Sri Lanka’s presidential seat.