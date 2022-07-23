Rights groups condemn ‘shameful’ attacks on protesters: ‘Sends dangerous message to Sri Lankans’
‘Excessive use of force, intimidation and unlawful arrests seem to be an endlessly repetitive pattern in which the Sri Lankan authorities respond to dissent and peaceful assembly’
International human rights groups have urged Sri Lanka’s new president to direct security forces to cease the use of force against demonstrators after police cleared their main camp.
Thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months demanding the resignation of the head of the government over an economic crisis that has left the nation’s 22 million people short of fuel and food.
Armed troops raided a protest camp in front of the president’s office and attacked demonstrators with batons in the early hours of Friday, just a day after Ranil Wickremesinghewas sworn to Sri Lanka’s presidential seat.
