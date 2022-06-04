Youth-led protest groups in Sri Lanka, currently crippled by economic and political crisis, have rejected prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s offer to include them in parliamentary reform committees.

Mr Wickremesinghe on 29 May in a televised statement said that governance in Sri Lanka will be broad-based through parliamentary committees, with lawmakers youth and experts working together.

He added that under proposed constitutional reforms, powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be clipped while those of Parliament will be fortified.