Obi Wan, the limited series charting the further adventures of Jedi Master, Obi Wan Kenobi lands on Disney + tonight.

Set years after the events that concluded the ill starred prequel films, the series picks up after Jedi master, Obi Wan Kenobi, again played by Ewan McGregor, deposited the infant Luke Skywalker on the desert planet of Tataouine and watches from the sidelines as he comes of age.

The latest round of filming took place mostly in Los Angeles, with McGregor battling the growing might of the Empire against a series of special effects and digital backgrounds.