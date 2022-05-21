Race row explodes at South African university after white student urinates on black student’s belongings

Theuns du Toit has been suspended after he was caught urinating on the laptop of fellow student Babalo Ndwayana

Charlie Mitchell
Saturday 21 May 2022 17:53
Comments
<p>A student holds up a poster saying 'Am I the next toilet?' at a student protest against racism at the University of Stellenbosch</p>

A student holds up a poster saying 'Am I the next toilet?' at a student protest against racism at the University of Stellenbosch

(AFP via Getty Images)

Footage of a white student urinating on a black classmate’s belongings at one of South Africa’s oldest universities has reopened old wounds in a country still traumatised by apartheid.

This week Stellenbosch University suspended Theuns du Toit and launched a formal investigation after he was filmed urinating on the laptop, notes and desk of Babalo Ndwayana. Large student protests quickly followed on campus.

“It was very upsetting to see something like this happen in this day and age,” Rowena Muravha, a 21-year-old engineering student at Stellenbosch, told The Independent, adding that prejudice is not uncommon on campus. “It is shocking that there are people who are still racist to this extent.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in