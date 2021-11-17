Asmaa Ismail first heard of last month’s coup in Sudan when her flatmate woke her up at 6.30am with news that the prime minister had been arrested. She immediately got dressed and went outside to join her neighbours, who were already protesting the military takeover.

“I’ve been demonstrating since I was a teenager,” said Asmaa, a 35-year-old activist. “This coup is a betrayal of our fight for freedom, democracy and women’s rights, and we’re determined to resist it.”

Women were at the forefront of the protests in Khartoum that ousted longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Viral images of a young woman clad in white spurring on crowds came to embody the spirit of the movement, as did chants of “This revolution is a women’s revolution”.