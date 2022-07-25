Scientists ‘surprised’ to find that Sun ages some asteroids much sooner than earlier thought
‘Surprised to learn that the aging and weathering process on asteroids happens so quickly’
“Surprised” scientists have discovered that the Sun’s heat likely fractures rocks on asteroid Bennu in only 10,000-100,000 years, an advance suggesting space rocks age more rapidly than earlier thought.
High-resolution images of rock fractures on asteroid Bennu taken by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft were analysed by researchers, said the study, published recently in the journal Nature Geoscience.
The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (Osiris-Rex) spacecraft left Bennu’s orbit in May 2021 and is expected to reach Earth in the latter half of 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies