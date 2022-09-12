Sweden elections: Far-right party and its allies take narrow lead
Sweden Democrats become second largest group in parliament with antipicated 21 per cent of vote
A far-right party in Sweden has become the second largest in parliament following an election which is still too close to call.
Sweden Democrats, a group which has neo-Nazi roots, has profited from the country’s shift to the right, which has left the party and its allies on the verge of taking power.
With 94 per cent of votes from Sunday’s election counted, the right-wing bloc has a narrow lead over its centre-left opponents.
