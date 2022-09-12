Jump to content
Sweden elections: Far-right party and its allies take narrow lead

Sweden Democrats become second largest group in parliament with antipicated 21 per cent of vote

Rory Sullivan
Monday 12 September 2022 18:41
<p>The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson reacts after polls closed.</p>

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson reacts after polls closed.

(AFP/Getty)

A far-right party in Sweden has become the second largest in parliament following an election which is still too close to call.

Sweden Democrats, a group which has neo-Nazi roots, has profited from the country’s shift to the right, which has left the party and its allies on the verge of taking power.

With 94 per cent of votes from Sunday’s election counted, the right-wing bloc has a narrow lead over its centre-left opponents.

