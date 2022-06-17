25 people treated for burns after hot coal walk ‘team-building exercise’ in Switzerland

Company says the ‘fire walk’ at the event was voluntary

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 17 June 2022 16:43
<p>File. Dozens of employees of a Swiss company, Goldbach were injured during a private team-building ‘fire-walking' exercise</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Twenty-five people were injured on an island in Switzerland after attempting “fire walking” during an office team-building exercise.

Reports said that emergency services were called to the private event near Lake Zurich on the Au peninsula (municipality of Wädenswil in Switzerland) on Tuesday evening.

According to local police, 13 people were taken to the local hospital for treatment as they suffered severe burns while the remaining were treated on the spot.

