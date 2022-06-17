25 people treated for burns after hot coal walk ‘team-building exercise’ in Switzerland
Company says the ‘fire walk’ at the event was voluntary
Twenty-five people were injured on an island in Switzerland after attempting “fire walking” during an office team-building exercise.
Reports said that emergency services were called to the private event near Lake Zurich on the Au peninsula (municipality of Wädenswil in Switzerland) on Tuesday evening.
According to local police, 13 people were taken to the local hospital for treatment as they suffered severe burns while the remaining were treated on the spot.
