The sun rises and the boys at the al-Houri de-radicalisation centre and orphanage in northeast Syria move listlessly through yet another day of chores, in what is effectively a prison.

The 120 children, from over 25 different countries, huddle on the benches in the small courtyard of the Kurdish-run facility. A medley of languages drifts through the winter mist: one of the only things that unites these boys is that they grew up for years under the Islamic State’s caliphate and now find themselves a long way from their families and homelands.

There are tens of thousands of such children across the region held in grim conditions the UN say might be akin to torture. Many of them have foreign citizenship yet have little hope of going home because they are stigmatised due to an association with Isis and have been abandoned by governments - including the UK - who refuse to repatriate them.