Resurgence of Isis spreads fear in Syria as fresh violence reopens old wounds

Three years after it was declared defeated, Islamic State is staging a comeback that is threatening fragile calm and putting locals and leaders on high alert in Syria’s divided east, reports Bel Trew from Deir Ezzor

Wednesday 23 February 2022 08:49
<p>Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces take part in mop-up operations after a jailbreak attempt by Isis in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, 28 January 2022</p>

Five years after giving birth on death row in a prison run by Isis, Sara is scared for her life once again.

The Syrian mother started receiving threatening text messages from the militant group that was declared defeated by a US-led coalition nearly three years ago.

“Go back to your good Islamic principles,” reads the first text she shows The Independent.

