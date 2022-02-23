Resurgence of Isis spreads fear in Syria as fresh violence reopens old wounds
Three years after it was declared defeated, Islamic State is staging a comeback that is threatening fragile calm and putting locals and leaders on high alert in Syria’s divided east, reports Bel Trew from Deir Ezzor
Five years after giving birth on death row in a prison run by Isis, Sara is scared for her life once again.
The Syrian mother started receiving threatening text messages from the militant group that was declared defeated by a US-led coalition nearly three years ago.
“Go back to your good Islamic principles,” reads the first text she shows The Independent.
