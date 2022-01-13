The trial of Anwar Raslan was the first of its kind worldwide. The verdict was dubbed by the United Nations as a “landmark leap forward in the pursuit of truth” and “pioneering” by the German justice minister.

But what kind of impact can a ruling in a comparatively sleepy riverside town in Germany have on the lives of people, thousands of miles away in Syria where violence continues unabated?

What does it mean for the long and arduous search for justice in the war-ravaged nation?