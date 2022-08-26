Elon Musk and T-Mobile say 5G phones could connect to satellites next year

Elon Musk and US wireless carrier T-Mobile have said SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will begin providing internet services to mobile users in parts of the country starting next year.

The Tesla titan said on Thursday that users’ mobiles will directly connect to Starlink satellites in orbit and offer connectivity services to areas where cell coverage currently does not exist.

“Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide,” Mr Musk tweeted.