New study refutes claim that T rex could have been three different dinosaur species

‘Tyrannosaurus rex remains the one true king of the dinosaurs’

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 26 July 2022 16:50
Scientists have published a rebuttal to a claim made earlier this year that fossils classified as the iconic dinosaurTyrannosaurus rex represent three separate species.

The latest research, published in the journal Evolutionary Biology, argues that the earlier provocative claim lacks sufficient evidence to split up the iconic species.

In the earlier findings, made in February this year, scientists said variations they spotted in an examination of about three dozen Tyrannosaurus fossils warranted the recognition of two additional species – T imperator, meaning “tyrant lizard emperor,” and T regina, meaning “tyrant lizard queen.”

