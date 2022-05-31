Taiwanese jet trainer crashes, killing pilot in second fatal accident this year

A trainer jet of Taiwan’s air force crashed on Tuesday morning killing its pilot, the country’s defence ministry said.

The AT-3 jet crashed during a training session from the Gangshan airbase in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

The plane, piloted by 23-year-old Hsu Ta-Chun, was on a solo training mission when it disappeared from the radar at 8.08am, five minutes after taking off, reported Focus Taiwan.