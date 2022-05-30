Taiwan military scrambles to warn off 30 Chinese aircraft
The Chinese mission included 22 fighters
Taiwan was forced to scramble fighter jets to warn away 30 Chinese aircraft from its air defence zone on Monday.
Its defence ministry said that the incursion represented the largest by China’s air force since January, Reuters reported.
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past two years or so of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island.
