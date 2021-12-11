Among the long list of participants that spoke at this week’s virtual Summit for Democracy held by the United States, Taiwan stood out for the controversy its inclusion had generated.

Despite strong opposition from China, Taiwan’s digital minister Audrey Tang delivered a speech on Friday in which she highlighted the island’s transition from martial law dictatorship to full-fledged democracy.

“Although Taiwan is a young democracy, it’s standing firm on the front lines of the global struggle with authoritarianism,” Tang told the summit, which was attended by more than 100 world leaders and took place from 9 - 10 December.