Two US warships are sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi's historic but highly controversial visit to the island last month.

On Sunday, two guided-missile warships – USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville – were sailing “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Japan said in a statement.

It added that there had been “no interference from foreign military forces so far”.