Afghanistan’s Taliban dissolve country’s ‘unnecessary’ human rights commission

The Taliban in Afghanistan dissolved the country’s human rights commission along with four other key government departments, deeming them “unnecessary” due to a financial crisis.

The country’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) – last headed by former president Abdullah Abdullah – the once high-powered National Security Council, and the commission for overseeing the implementation of the constitution were dissolved as well, Taliban officials announced on Monday.

“Because these departments were not deemed necessary and were not included in the budget, they have been dissolved,” Innamullah Samangani, the Taliban government’s deputy spokesman said.