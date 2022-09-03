In the eleventh grade, Nargis fell in love with a man five years older to her. But his love for methamphetamine and heroin exceeded his affection for her.

“If I loved him, he told me, I must use the drugs,” she told The Independent.

Over the years, her dependency on the drugs grew while her mental and physical health steadily declined. One day in late 2019, she found herself in a dilemma – addicted and pregnant with his child. Her pregnancy outside wedlock was seen as a source of shame in a culture where a child born outside marriage is frowned upon.