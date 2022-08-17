Back from the dead: How scientists aim to bring Tasmanian tiger back from extinction
‘De-extinction’ company already planning to return woolly mammoths to Arctic tundra turn attention to more recently lost species
The Tasmanian tiger has been extinct for almost a century, but scientists now claim they are able to resurrect the lost species and return it to the wild.
An organisation specialising in "breakthrough genetic engineering" and which describes itself as a "de-extinction company", has said it has already begun work on bringing back the species, which is properly known as the thylacine.
If the process is successful, the company claims the return of the Tasmanian tiger "has the potential to re-balance the Tasmanian and broader Australian ecosystems," which have suffered biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation since the loss of the predator.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies