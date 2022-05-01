Tea linked to reduced cancer, heart disease and dementia risk, study finds

Drinking tea is linked to reduced cancer, heart disease and dementia risk, an expert panel has found.

According to a symposium led by the US Tea Council, the hot beverage owes its health benefits largely to flavonoids, a compound found in both black and herbal teas.

Naturally occurring antioxidants present in flavonoids provide bioactive compounds that help neutralise free radicals which may damage elements in the body, such as genetic material and lipids, and contribute to chronic disease.