Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands
Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly
Elon Musk has teased the unveiling of a humanoid robot during Tesla’s annual AI Day this week.
The tech billionaire shared an image of robotic hands making a heart shape, together with the 30 September date for the artificial intelligence event.
The AI-powered humanoid robot, previously referred to by Mr Musk as the Tesla Optimus bot, is expected to be used to replace human workers on the electric car maker’s production line.
