Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

Elon Musk has teased the unveiling of a humanoid robot during Tesla’s annual AI Day this week.

The tech billionaire shared an image of robotic hands making a heart shape, together with the 30 September date for the artificial intelligence event.

The AI-powered humanoid robot, previously referred to by Mr Musk as the Tesla Optimus bot, is expected to be used to replace human workers on the electric car maker’s production line.