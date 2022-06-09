Thailand decriminalises cannabis but recreational smoking still banned

Thailand has decriminalised the cultivation and possession of cannabis, becoming the first nation in Asia to do so, with the aim of encashing business opportunities in food and medicinal use of the drug.

The law passed on Thursday, however, allows the use of cannabis only for medicinal reasons. Recreational smoking will still be an offence.

Recreational cannabis smoking in Thailand can lead to a jail sentence of up to three months and a fine of 25,000 Thai baht (£578).