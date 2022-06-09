Thailand decriminalises cannabis but recreational smoking still banned

Thailand decriminalises cannabis but smoking for recreational purposes still forbidden
Recreational cannabis smoking in Thailand can potentially get offenders three-month jail sentence
Thailand has decriminalised the cultivation and possession of cannabis, becoming the first nation in Asia to do so, with the aim of encashing business opportunities in food and medicinal use of the drug.
The law passed on Thursday, however, allows the use of cannabis only for medicinal reasons. Recreational smoking will still be an offence.
Recreational cannabis smoking in Thailand can lead to a jail sentence of up to three months and a fine of 25,000 Thai baht (£578).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies