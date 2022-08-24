Thailand’s top court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty
Suspension order welcomed by pro-democracy activists who argue it isn’t enough
Thailand’s constitutional court on Wednesday suspended prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties after accepting a plea to review a legally mandated eight-year term limit.
A petition filed by the opposition Pheu Thai Party demanded Mr Prayuth’s resignation this week, arguing that he overstayed his tenure.
The opposition claimed Mr Prayuth’s time spent as head of the military after staging a coup in 2014 should be added to his constitutionally valid eight-year term.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies