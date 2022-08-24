Thailand’s top court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty

Thailand’s constitutional court on Wednesday suspended prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties after accepting a plea to review a legally mandated eight-year term limit.

A petition filed by the opposition Pheu Thai Party demanded Mr Prayuth’s resignation this week, arguing that he overstayed his tenure.

The opposition claimed Mr Prayuth’s time spent as head of the military after staging a coup in 2014 should be added to his constitutionally valid eight-year term.