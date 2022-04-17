On the first day of April, tens of thousands of schoolchildren in Delhi woke up to a familiar routine that had become strange: they put on their uniforms, ate breakfast and boarded buses to go to school. Many did so with giddy excitement — after two years of a Covid pandemic that has been as devastating for India as any country in the world, they had prayed for this day to come.

But while the return to normalcy this month has been a blessing for so many children and their families, for others it brings a painful reminder of what has been lost. This morning routine will never again belong to Rahul, 13, who has replaced his mother in the role of caring for his all-male family of six.

Rahul and his mother, 36, used to sell vegetables together on a pushcart in the lanes of west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar neighbourhood until December when, as the Omicron wave of Covid reached India and cases started to rise dramatically, she died suddenly overnight.