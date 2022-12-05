Mysterious hair-like growth inside brain may be behind perception of time, study finds
Mice lacking brain cilia were deficient in recalling information about their location and orientation in space, scientists say
Removal of antennae-like growth called cilia from some brain regions is linked to impaired time perception and judgment in mice, according to a new study.
The findings, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, suggest these hair-like growths may be potential new drug targets to treat conditions like schizophrenia, autism, and Parkinson’s disease.
The brain’s striatum region processes and integrates new environmental sensory information and coordinates the time sequence of motor responses.
