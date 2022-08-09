Tokyo breaks record by registering most heatwave days ever after 1995 and 2010
Japan Meteorological Agency categorises an extremely hot day as one when mercury hits 35C or higher
Tokyo has recorded the highest number of days of severe heat in a year by the mid-point of summer with temperatures reaching 35C for the 14th time this year.
According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, the city broke previous annual records of 13 such hot days in 1995 and 2010, reported Bloomberg.
According to the weather body, during an extremely hot day, the mercury hits 35C or higher.
