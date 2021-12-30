First came the power grab in July, when Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.

Then followed last week’s sentencing in absentia of former leader, Moncef Marzouki, to four years in prison after he criticised Mr Saied.

For many observers, recent events have confirmed the president’s recent authoritarian shift and raised questions about whether his tightening grip on power risks losing the widespread support he enjoys among the public as the Tunisian economy suffers.