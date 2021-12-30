Tunisia’s leader tightens his grip but popularity at risk as economy reels
President Kais Saied’s authoritarian shift has not alienated the Tunisian public but he may struggle to maintain support with a worsening economic crisis, writes Simon Speakman Cordall
First came the power grab in July, when Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority.
Then followed last week’s sentencing in absentia of former leader, Moncef Marzouki, to four years in prison after he criticised Mr Saied.
For many observers, recent events have confirmed the president’s recent authoritarian shift and raised questions about whether his tightening grip on power risks losing the widespread support he enjoys among the public as the Tunisian economy suffers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies