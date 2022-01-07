‘A fire in their kitchen’: In Turkey, dreams are shattered by economic realities

It was just a few years ago, before Turkey’s economy began to spin out of control, when times were pretty good for Mevlut Tekin, his wife Yasemin and their kids. Mevlut had a job at an Istanbul bakery, and the kids had good clothes and plenty to eat, and once a week the family could go out to a restaurant.

The Tekins are a relatively poor working class family with roots deep in the country’s Anatolian heartland. But Mevlut was making enough that — maybe with a little help from relatives — he was even considering a plan to move out of their rented ground-floor flat in the Istanbul district of Bakirkoy and purchase an apartment, fulfilling a dream of home ownership.

Now, though the 29-year-old Mevlut works more hours than ever before as a motorcycle grocery delivery man, the family is barely hanging on. Prices have exploded as the value of Turkey’s lira has collapsed, and if it wasn’t for social services and handouts, Mevlut, Yasemin and their three children aged two, four and five, might be living in the street.