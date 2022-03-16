As most of the Turkish public saw their savings and purchasing power melt away, 40-year-old Tuna Ak closely watched the machinations of the United States Federal Reserve and Turkey’s Central Bank.

He bought up thousands of dollars in October when the lira was at nine to the dollar and sold it all when it reached 15 in December, turning a hefty profit, just before the Central Bank made a series of moves to boost the Turkish currency.

“I am following the news,” said the resident of Kocaeli, a father-of-two and a self-described jack of all trades.