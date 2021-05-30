Water shortage adds to boiling tensions between Turkey and Kurds in northeast Syria

No electricity means no air conditioning or refrigeration, no television, no radio, no video games, no lights at night.

But a lack of electricity which has stretched for months also means no running water in this dusty, parched northern Syrian pocket, just as scorching late spring temperatures herald the beginning of the sweltering summer.

That has exacerbated ongoing geopolitical tensions between Turkish government and the Kurdish-led authorities and the Syrian regime, prompting concerns of another outbreak of armed conflict in the region.