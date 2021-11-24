They have been on opposite sides of ferocious hot wars and lobbed media bombs at each other in a years-long cold war.

But Turkey and the United Arab Emirates are putting aside years of hostilities in favour of a tentative rapprochement that includes business and security arrangements that would have been unthinkable even months ago.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, de facto leader of Abu Dhabi and the most powerful figure in the confederation of the seven monarchies that make up the UAE, arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for a momentous meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.