Prosecutors in Turkey attempt to shut down leading women’s rights group
‘We know that we will never walk alone in the face of these attacks against our just struggle,’ says We Stop Femicide
Prosecutors in Turkey have sparked outrage by trying to shut down a campaign group that aims to tackle the gender-motivated killing of women.
We Stop Femicide said it received a letter telling the group to disband for security reasons.
Similar tactics have been used against other rights groups as the Turkish state increasingly clamps down on civic freedoms.
