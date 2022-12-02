Twitter’s relatively new alternative Hive Social has temporarily shut down its servers amid concerns that its vulnerabilities may allow potential hackers access to all data, including users’ private messages.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, a wide range of social media platforms such as Mastodon and Hive have grown in prominence as people have sought to recreate their networks in other places.

Hive has a design similar to Twitter with users given individual profiles and a feed based on accounts they follow, as well as the option to share large images as seen in Instagram.