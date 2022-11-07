Jump to content

Twitter is asking dozens of laid off workers to return days after firing half its workforce, report says

Staff being asked to return reportedly laid off by mistake

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 07 November 2022 16:55
Comments
Latest on Twitter's verification controversy

Twitter is reportedly asking dozens of its laid-off employees to come back to work with the company again, days after it fired nearly half its workforce.

Some of the staff being asked to return were laid off by mistake and others are employees whose work may be needed to build new features on the platform that the company’s new boss Elon Musk envisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Merely days after closing the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn and becoming the new owner of the company, the Tesla and SpaceX chief began mass layoffs at the company on Friday that saw half of its almost 8,000 workers sacked.

