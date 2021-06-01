The battle to save Uganda’s chimpanzee island

When rangers stormed a wildlife traffickers’ hideout in a remote corner of western Uganda, a caged chimpanzee stared back at them, her human-like limbs bound by heavy chains.

Africa – as the chimp was later named by her rescuers – was about to be sold to the highest bidder at a lucrative price tag, which at times reaches $10,000, a little over £7,000. Large numbers of chimpanzees are being captured in Uganda and flown to zoos as far flung as Russia.

Some are sold as pets, shipped to labs or killed for bushmeat. In the past decades, their population is estimated to have dropped from tens of thousands to around 5,000.