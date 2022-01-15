Sitting in the shade outside his school in Kamuli Nalinya village, just northwest of Uganda’s capital, headteacher Freddie Mpiima was anxious as he reflected on the impact of the world’s longest Covid-induced education shutdown.

Schools across the east African nation finally reopened on Monday after being closed for more than 83 weeks, affecting more than 10 million pupils, according to the UN.

Yet campaigners and officials fear that millions of children will not return to class because they are working to help their families, have fallen pregnant, or been married off, while teachers are concerned about the lost learning time for those returning pupils.