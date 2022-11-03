UK ambassador heckled by crowd of anti-Britain protestors as she is summoned to Russian foreign ministry
Moscow claims Royal Navy personnel were involved in an attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
The British envoy to Russia has attended a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry after it summoned her on the accusation that Royal Navy personnel were involved in an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet.
Russian special services claim that the attack on its fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea – an area annexed by Vladimir Putin in 2014 – was carried out by Ukraine, under the guidance and leadership British naval specialists.
Moscow alleges that the 29 October drone attack damaged its sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets and a bonnet barrier in Yuzhnaya Bay.
