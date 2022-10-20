Britain readies sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with ‘kamikaze’ drones
Tehran continues to deny sending drones to Moscow
British foreign minister James Cleverly says he will announce further sanctions in response to Iran's supply of ‘Kamikaze’ drones for use in "attacking civilian targets and critical infrastructure" in Ukraine.
"Iran cannot be allowed to violate UN resolutions," Cleverly said on Friday.
Kyiv claims Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were used in recent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. On Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops intercepted and shot down 37 Iranian drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours.
