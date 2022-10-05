‘F*** off!’: Ukraine ambassador tells Elon Musk where to go after Tesla boss tries Twitter poll on war
Billionaire floated peace deal proposals on social media platform
Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany has fired back at Elon Musk after the Tesla boss tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Musk floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.
“The only outcome ist (sic) that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you,” Ambassador Andriy Melnyk wrote.
